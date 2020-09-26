APC declares suspension of Fayemi, Ojudu, others a nullity

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The national leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC has described the purported suspension of Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State and the Political Adviser to the President, Sen. Babafemi Ojudu by different factions of the party in the state as a nullity.

The Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee of the party headed by Gov. Mai Mala Buni made the declaration in a statement issued Friday in Abuja.

The statement which was titled, “Disclaimer: Governor Kayode Fayemi, Other Purported ‘Suspensions’ a Nullity – APC”, was signed by the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr Yekini Nabena.

While it declared that Gov. Fayemi remained the leader of the party in the state, the statement added that the “Arch. Paul Omotosho-chaired APC Ekiti State Working Committee is the authentic, valid and duly recognised Executive as no factions or divisions exist in the State Chapter”.

Part of the statement reads; “The attention of the National Secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been drawn to a purported and widely-reported “suspension” of the Governor of Ekiti State, H.E. Kayode Fayemi as well as an earlier reported ‘indefinite suspension’ of some other party members in the state.

“The actions are a nullity as the Party’s National Secretariat is yet to receive communication from the state chapter on the purported “suspensions”. We strongly advise all members to adhere to our Party constitution.

“Governor Kayode Fayemi remains the leader of the party in Ekiti State.

“In line with the mandate of the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led APC Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee and the President’s admonition to party members to ensure and support ongoing amicable and rancour-free settlement of internal party disputes, we call on our esteemed party members and leaders in Ekiti State to be duly guided.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Architect Paul Omotosho-chaired APC Ekiti State Working Committee is the authentic, valid and duly recognised Executive as no factions or divisions exist in the State Chapter”, the party stated.

The crisis in the state chapter of the party took a dangerous twist on Thursday when the tendency loyal to Gov. Fayemi announced the suspension of Ojudu and 10 others.

A statement by the party’s Publicity Secretary in the state, Ade Ajayi said they were suspended for allegedly disobeying the party’s directive and failure to withdraw cases instituted against the party in court.

Others suspended alongside Mr Ojudu were Oyetunde Ojo, Wole Oluyede, Ayo Ajibade, Femi Adeleye, Akin Akomolafe, Bamigboye Adegoroye, Olusoga Owoeye Dele Afolabi, Toyin Oluwasola and Bunmi Ogunleye.

“The suspension is based on the recommendation of the investigative/disciplinary committee inaugurated by the SEC to investigate the disobedience of certain party members to the National Executive Committee (NEC) of 25th of June 2020, which directed members of the party not to institute any court action and to withdraw existing cases in court”, Ajayi had said.

