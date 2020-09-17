APC Caretaker C’ttee not seeking tenure extension, says member

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi – Abuja

The Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC has dismissed speculations that it was seeking an extension of its six-month mandate.

Member representing the Northeast in the committee, Prof. Tahir Mamman SAN, disclosed this on Thursday after he led a delegation of party leaders from the state to the National Secretariat of the party where they met with the Secretary, Sen. John Akpan Udoedehe.

The Gov. Mai Mala Buni-led committee was set up by the National Executive Committee NEC of the party on June 25 with a mandate to reconcile aggrieved stakeholders of the party and also conduct a national convention within six months.

There had been speculations that the committee would not be able to deliver on its mandate before December 25, a development that has made certain interests to begin to canvass for an extension of tenure for the committee.

“We are working within our mandate, we are not working for any extension of time. If those who gave us the job should think of extension that would come from them”, Mamman stated.

Mamman who was accompanied on the visit by the Adamawa state APC Chairman, Alhaji Ibrahim Bilali, Chairman APC Northeast, Hon. Sunday Peter and Alhaji Danladi Chambas said the visit of the was to show how united they were in Adamawa state.

On who is the current leader of the party in the state, Mamman said; “We don’t have that as a problem now. As a member of the Caretaker Committee, l am telling you now that as far as l am concerned we do not have that as an issue. We only have very senior stakeholders including those you mentioned. I have been meeting all the Stakeholders in Adamawa and the North East. I represent the North East and all those people you have mentioned. l have interacted with them. So, these are just another group of stakeholders of the party in the state who are giving us ideas on how to make progress in the party. So there are no issues at all.”

Vanguard recalls that Senator Aisha Binani representing Adamawa Central in the Senate had recently led a delegation to the interim national leadership where she told the public that she remains the leader of the party in the state.

