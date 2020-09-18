APBN holds retreat on economy, set to get new president

Kindly Share This Story:

The Association of Professional Bodies of Nigeria (APBN) has said it will next Tuesday hold a professional summit in a bid to proffer suggestions to the government on the current economic challenges occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The three days programme with the theme, “Nigeria, beyond today” will climax with an Annual General Assembly (AGA), where a new President for the Body is set to emerge.

The programme holding in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital will also take stock of the activities of the body under the current President and the contribution of the Body so far to the economic growth of the country.

Addressing journalists ahead of the event, APBN President, Engineer Olumuyiwa Alade Ajibola said speakers at the summit will include prof Pat Utomi and will discuss the way forward on the social economic situation of the country and role of professional bodies.

He said the Body under his leadership has recorded some milestone including the first APBN Young Professionals Virtual Summit targeted at encouraging young professionals in the country to advance their creative and innovative talents.

Ajibola said the APBN will continue to contribute its quota to the economic growth of the country, while also urging government to continue to partner with indigenous professionals.

He reinstated the Body’s commitment to offer its services to the government and its agencies at all levels, saying the drive for any meaningful progress, for a nation, is provided by the expert knowledge in the different sectors of human endeavours, which reside in the professions.

The president in waiting is Surv. Akinloye Olufemi Oyegbola. The current president, Olumuyiwa Alade Ajibola has served his two years term in office.

The incoming president Surv. Akinloye Olufemi Oyegbola born on 7th September 1955 and has served as first deputy president of the APBN

All the professional’s bodies, both public and private are expected to attend the summit.

VANGUARD

