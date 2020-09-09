Breaking News
APBN hails Okoro’s real estate TV programme

The President, Association of Professional Bodies of Nigerian, Olumuyiwa Ajibola, Past President of Nigerian Society Of Engineers and the Board of Association of Professional Bodies of Nigerian which comprised the Presidents of all Professional bodies in Nigeria under the Umbrella of APBN, has endorsed the National Real Estate Television Programme by anchored by Dr. M. I. Okoro.

The body said this in a statement.

According to the statement, “APBN commended Dr ,Chief M. I.  Okoro for his vissionary leadership in his creative advocacy and courageous publicity delivery on real estate/environment and also on other pertinent national issues. Dr ,Chief M. I.  Okoro about 20 years ago  served APBN as Publicity Secretary for two years and also Financial Secretary of APBN for another two years making a total of four years.

From every indications, Dr ,Chief M I Okoro sacrificed for APBN in the past, therefore his reappointment as Corporate Image Make and Director of Publicity for APBN amounts to putting a round peg in the round hole.

Dr, Chief M l Okoro is a Fellow of the Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers,  Fellow Institute of Directors, Nigeria as well as Fellow, Society of Construction Industry Arbitrators.

No doubt his choice and endoresment by APBN will bring the image and activities of APBN to the lime light.”

Vanguard

