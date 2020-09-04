Anyaso, Le Paris Group commission road project in Lekki Community

Kindly Share This Story:

The managing director and chief executive officer of Le Paris Group, Dr. Chima Anyaso has said that he is committed to contributing to the development of Lagos state through the building of roads and other infrastructure which are necessary to improve the quality of living in the state and host community, Lekki in particular, even as he believes that the private sector should continue to partner with government to deliver quality people-oriented development.

He made the statement at the commissioning of completed road reconstruction and rehabilitation projects on parts of Niyi Okunubi Street, Lekki phase1, Lagos by Le Paris Group.

Anyaso who called on other private sector players to support governments’ efforts noted that through mutual collaboration with government, businesses can open more doors for sustainable infrastructural development and enhancement of the collective wellbeing of all citizens and residents.

On his part, the Hon. Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, Lagos State, Mr. Samuel Egube who led other dignitaries to commission the road project noted that any effort, such as the one by Le Paris Group, or by other individuals and private businesses to contribute to the development of Lagos State is worthy of recognition and commendation.

He said that the Executive Governor of Lagos State, Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu emphasizes communal living and often insist on citizens and residents rethinking how to take care of one another in Lagos State through neighborhood association and collaborative development of neighborhoods.

The Hon Commissioner emphasized that the Lagos State government’s well-coordinated and strong response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic was a demonstration of community-based efforts that were successful because of support from the public, businesses, and individuals who are committed to the progress of the state.

He said “the strength of government responses came from the support from the public and citizens. We need to continue to emphasize on community living. There is a lot to do to bridge the infrastructure gap in Lagos. Revenue to GDP in Lagos currently stands at 2%, meaning that Lagos is not collecting enough taxes.

“Therefore, it is these kinds of projects as executed by Le Paris Group that help bridge the infrastructure gap, and I must say that the government needs more partners to drive infrastructure. Lagos state can be better. We bear in mind that the culture of taxation is still growing and it is a key factor that increases equity, productivity and value generation.

“This CSR project in the form of road reconstruction and rehabilitation shows that the good people of Lagos state can contribute more to grow the state. This kind of project will unleash good development. This very project is noteworthy, we need more of this across Lagos and for people and government to jointly invest in improving the state infrastructure development” he said.

Speaking further on what motivated the project, Chima Anyaso said “We are in business to add value. So this project is in fulfilment of the promise we made to our host community and neighbourhood to constantly seek ways to continue to add value to the environment where we operate our businesses.

“I want to immensely thank the Hon commissioner for coming and equally thank our neighbours and friends who came out to support us. I want to especially thank my dear wife Mrs. Adanna Anyaso for all the support which resulted in this project.

“This is my way of giving back to society. Although I am from Abia State, I consider it fit and proper to do this to support the community where I live and do my business” he said.

Other dignitaries who participated in the cutting of tag and commissioning of the roads project are Hon. Friday Osanebi, former deputy speaker of Delta State House of Assembly, Mr. Obinna Peters, Bar. Gaby Ikeji and Mr. Paul Okoye (P-Square), amongst others.

