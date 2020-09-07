Vanguard Logo

Anxiety over Education Minister’s health

On 7:25 pmIn Health, Newsby
By Adesina Wahab

There was anxiety on Monday night about the health of Education Minister, Malam Adamu Adamu, as unconfirmed reports said he has been flown abroad for medical attention.

When contacted on the phone, the Director of Press, Federal Ministry of Education, Ben Goong, said he was driving and asked that our correspondent should call back in 30 minutes.

Adamu, who inaugurated the Special Visitation Panel to the University of Lagos, UNILAG about two weeks ago has not been too visible in the public recently.

