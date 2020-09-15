Anthony Uzodimma impresses in Kayserispor Super Lig win

Kindly Share This Story:

Nigerian midfielder, Anthony Uzodimma, has impressed in his first Turkish Super Lig match for Kayserispor against Kasimpasa.

The game, which took place weekend at Kadir Has Şehir Stadı in Kayseri, saw Kayserispor pipping their tough opponents 1-0, with Uzodimma playing for the entire duration of the tight encounter.

In fact, it was Uzodimma’s first Turkish top-flight match for his parent club after being recalled from Giresunspor, where he had been playing on loan, in the last season.

Having grown in stature, performance and adapted to the styles of play in the Super Lig, conventional wisdom meant that Kayserispor called back the 21 years old talented midfielder into their fold and picked him to play in the weekend’s game against Kasimpasa.

Like a rejected stone, now turned to the cornerstone, Uzodimma grabbed the opportunity with both hands, running the rules in the midfield, playing just behind top striker, Omer Uzon and earned praises from football commentators in Turkey.

Born April 17, 1999, Uzodimma is expected to play a leading role in Kayserispor’s campaign in the 2020-2021 season, going by his sensational debut in the first match of the first game in Turkey.

