Anniversary Speech: De-emphasize partisanship, let’s build Akwa Ibom – Gov Emmanuel to stakeholders

…appeals for continuous peaceful co-existence among citizens

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has called on stakeholders to de-emphasize partisan politics and come together to build a solid State for posterity.

The governor made this appeal during his statewide broadcast to commemorate the thirty-third anniversary of the state creation, on Wednesday.

Harping on the importance of patriotism, he said, “I call on our stakeholders across the political divide not to de-market the State or to sponsor spurious and false allegations against those they disagree with politically. We should not poison the well of our brotherhood with vitriolic attacks on our leaders using blackmail and other unwholesome tendencies”.

He expressed gratitude to God for the creation of Akwa Ibom State and for bringing the State thus far and paid glowing tributes to all the leaders who in the last 33 years had the privilege and the onerous task of leading the State, saying their leadership helped transform the State from a once rural landscape, whose the Capital City of Uyo, was a dusty provincial town into what today, has become a destination of choice by Nigerians.

He revealed that through divine guidance the State has remained on the path to greatness, despite several challenges, adding that “for more than five years, and counting, with your prayers and support, and in spite of the turbulent economic climate that has defined most of the years I have been in the saddle, we have experienced great and wonderful years of renaissance, of the reawakening of the Akwa Ibom identity. We have seen five and half years of great developmental strides that have confounded the cynics, and drawn admirations even from those on the opposite side of the political divide. It could only have been God!

“My dear Compatriots, 33 is a very significant number. It was the year our Lord Jesus died on the Cross in order to set us free of our sins. On this 33 years of our Anniversary, may it mark the beginning of our release to experience the fulfilment of our huge potentials as a State, and may whatever sins we may have committed be forgiven and a new chapter of development, of continuous peaceful co-existence, of enduring love for one another, of the respect to our Emblem, Flag and Creed of our collective identity which would be launched later this morning, remain the cords that bind us all. May God continue to remember us as a people and as a State with His enduring favour, grace and His salvation.

“Once again let us share the joy of this milestone. But let us remember that when the children of Isreal occupied the promised land, Caleb was not satisfied. He said that as his strength was in the days of Moses so was his strength in the days of Joshua and he demanded a mountain to be given to him. As our strength was when this State was created so is it now and he who brought us into this land shall give us every mountain that we want in this country -mountains of entrepreneurship, mountains of peace, mountains of prosperity, mountains of professional excellence and mountains of spiritual glory. Let’s celebrate while praying for the mountains tomorrow.”

The governor, however, used the occasion to lay to rest issues surrounding his succession, warning “there is no need to heat up the system with unnecessary and unhelpful agitations for 2023 succession plans.

“When the time comes, our God, to whom all power belongs will guide and direct our footsteps.

” Let me use this opportunity to caution all those who may entertain certain devious political ambitions to refrain from some of the antics which we already are aware of. Akwa Ibom people will be monitoring you to see if you are executing the task for which you were selected out of seven million people or you are busy using government’s time to indulge in a project which time has not yet come”.

