Breaking News
Translate

Angry reactions trail new fuel price, electricity tariff in Nigeria

On 11:24 amIn Business, News, Politicsby
Kindly Share This Story:

By Nwafor Sunday

Nigerians can no longer hold their emotions, as President Muhammadu Buhari increased the fuel price and electricity tariff to N151 and N66 respectively.

Yesterday, a subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, (NNPC), Pipelines and Product Marketing Company (PPMC), announced the increase of petrol price to N151.56 per litre.

Reacting to this, millions of Nigerians took to the micro blogging sites, (Twitter) and (Facebook) to condemn the price hike.

Below are their reactions:

Atiku: “I reject the increased electricity tariffs. Coming out of the lockdown, Nigerians need a stimulus, not an impetuous disregard for the challenges they face. Many Nigerians have not earned an income for months, due to no fault of theirs. This increase is ill-timed and ill-advised.”

READ ALSO: Reps order PPMC to halt N151 fuel price hike

SERAP: “We urge Nigerian authorities to immediately reverse unfair hike in fuel price from N148 to N151.56k per litre.

This is a travesty, as it would have a knock-on effect on millions of poor Nigerians who will struggle to meet the increased costs of transport & basic goods.”

The former chairman, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Ogun Chapter, Mr Wale Adegbite, “The development will eventually lead to increase in prices of goods produced by manufacturers, which will automatically result to increase in inflation,’’

Eunice: “PMB what happened to the 40naira fuel price you campaigned  about in 2014/2015?”

‪I reject the increased electricity tariffs. Coming out of the lockdown, Nigerians need a stimulus, not an impetuous…

Posted by Atiku Abubakar on Thursday, September 3, 2020

We urge Nigerian authorities to immediately reverse unfair hike in fuel price from N148 to N151.56k per litre.

This is…

Posted by SERAPNigeria on Thursday, September 3, 2020

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!