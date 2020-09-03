Angry reactions trail new fuel price, electricity tariff in Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:

By Nwafor Sunday

Nigerians can no longer hold their emotions, as President Muhammadu Buhari increased the fuel price and electricity tariff to N151 and N66 respectively.

Yesterday, a subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, (NNPC), Pipelines and Product Marketing Company (PPMC), announced the increase of petrol price to N151.56 per litre.

Reacting to this, millions of Nigerians took to the micro blogging sites, (Twitter) and (Facebook) to condemn the price hike.

Below are their reactions:

Atiku: “I reject the increased electricity tariffs. Coming out of the lockdown, Nigerians need a stimulus, not an impetuous disregard for the challenges they face. Many Nigerians have not earned an income for months, due to no fault of theirs. This increase is ill-timed and ill-advised.”

SERAP: “We urge Nigerian authorities to immediately reverse unfair hike in fuel price from N148 to N151.56k per litre.

This is a travesty, as it would have a knock-on effect on millions of poor Nigerians who will struggle to meet the increased costs of transport & basic goods.”

The former chairman, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Ogun Chapter, Mr Wale Adegbite, “The development will eventually lead to increase in prices of goods produced by manufacturers, which will automatically result to increase in inflation,’’

Eunice: “PMB what happened to the 40naira fuel price you campaigned about in 2014/2015?”

Hello Mr President, sometimes I wonder if you really know the pressing needs of people in yr country?? Increase in Electricity bills, increase in fuel price yet you haven’t said anything sir — Dozzy😎 (@dozzyRace) September 3, 2020

I like Buhari’s method of increasing fuel price. He will just add N2 or N3 per month. — Akanni Hafeez 🦅 | Ogun State 1st son #Laycon (@TheReal_Hafeez) September 3, 2020

* Electricity tarrif dem increase

* Fuel Price dem increase am

* Pay TV dem follow increase But Salary still remain where e dey#EnoughIsEnough#RevolutionNow https://t.co/2nVwSrLtVO — Ayomide🌹Sept. 9 (@kapableOfLagos) September 3, 2020

Fuel Price increased

Electricity Tariff Increased

Bank charges Increased

Tax increased APC and Buhari brought change indeed — Film boy (@grayoflagos) September 3, 2020

Then the stupid government now hike fuel price, to buy fuel put for Gen na problem https://t.co/1gCSRur4b6 — CHUKWUNONSO 🌝🌝 #Nengi BBnaija (@mazichinoso) September 3, 2020

. These Increases are insane.

😠😠😠

VAT

Cable TV

Fuel Price

Transportation Fares

Electricity Tariffs

Inflation #NigeriaAt60#60yearsofFailure — Mytunji6831 (@mytunji6831) September 3, 2020

#EnoughIsEnough Nigerians deserve to enjoy basic amenities with ease, Buhari revert the fuel price now! — Opemipo Adeniyi (@Opeedo) September 3, 2020

Well, I just want to use this medium to make my view known to you sir concerning so many issues going on under your govt. Increasing price of fuel this time is not the best option, conceding the fact that there’s hunger in the land. May be u are not seeing it — Snetech (@Snetech) September 3, 2020

Fuel price has increased

Electricity tariff has increased

Food prices have increased

Tax has increased

Bank charges has increased But Salary is stubborn and does not want to increase — Aaron Savage (@hosigbemeh) September 3, 2020

See what @OfficialAPCNg did to then President @GEJonathan when he increased fuel price. Yet, they have done worse. They increased our foreign debt from $9 billion to $30 billion. Increased fuel from ₦87 to ₦162. Nigeria is now NYSC-Now Your Suffering Continues!#OccupyBuhari pic.twitter.com/VocJI7q98S — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) September 3, 2020

Good development. But the recent hike in the price of fuel under your administration seem to be telling Nigerians you’re not bothered about the economic hardship we’re going through in this Corona era, when other countries are doing their best reduce the burden on their citizens. — Alex Oko (@PrinceAlexino) September 3, 2020

They will not reduce their salaries and bogus allowances, rather, they increase fuel price and electricity tariff, taxes, and food prices and tell Nigerians it’s in their own interest. Anyone that believes this has gone beyond being gullible. #EnoughIsEnough https://t.co/8G3rHhhBGH — Aproko Senator (@aproko_senator) September 3, 2020

Mr President, kindly see it to it that you ease the current high cost of living by reversing the fuel pump price and electricity tariffs… People are suffering in the country, don’t add to our predicament… Thank you… May posterity be kind to you — Kels (@ojaighokelvin) September 3, 2020

Naira devalued,fuel price increased ,electricity tariff increased and he wants food prices to remain the same.production and transportation cost nko? — Osazee Ikponmwosa (@OsazeeIkponmwo1) September 3, 2020

The Buhari regime is a plague on Nigerians. The primary aim of this regime is to kill, steal and destroy. Only a monstrous regime will increase fuel price & electricity tariff during this pandemic. Citizens are suffering while Buhari & his cronies live in opulence. Wicked tyrant. — Rothschild (@timi_wakanda) September 3, 2020

