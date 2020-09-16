Anglican priest demoted for sitting close to dismissed homosexual colleague

Kindly Share This Story:

By Vincent Ujumadu

THE Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion has demoted a Venerable in charge of one of the Archdeaconry in Aguata Diocese of the church in Anambra State for allegedly allowing a dismissed priest to sit with him during a burial service.

Vanguard recalls that in 2017, nine priests were dismissed by the church over their alleged involvement in homosexual activities and were thereafter banned from taking part in any church activity.

This made some of them to travel abroad, while others remained in the country. One of those dismissed, (names withheld), who was a chaplain to a former Bishop and has remained in his community attended a burial in his community.

Recently, however, the Archdeacon in charge of the area while presiding at a burial service in the community, invited the dismissed priest to sit with him at the altar, informing the people who were at the burial ceremony that the dismissed priest did not commit any offence and that his `dismissal was due to envy.

On hearing what transpired at the burial ceremony, the Bishop of Aguata Diocese, Rt. Rev Samuel Ezeofor, who was transferred from Ogbaru Diocese to Aguata, decided to set up a panel to investigate the matter.

Following the recommendation of the panel, the Archdeacon was suspended and relieved of his duties and subsequently demoted to an ordinary Reverend.

