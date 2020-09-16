Anambra community unites to fight for land claimed by Enugu State

Kindly Share This Story:

By Vincent Ujumadu – Awka

After years of internal squabbles, the people of Awba Ofemili in Awka North local government area have united to enable the fight for their land allegedly being claimed by their neighbouring Ibite Olo in Ezeagu local government area of Enugu State.

In a resolution passed after the peace meeting in the community, the people not to be distracted by diversionary issues, noting that the community risked losing the disputed land if the squabble continued.

After due deliberation on the problems in the community and the way forward, the meeting resolved that henceforth, peace would be allowed to reign in Awba-Ofemili community.

The community urged the Anambra State government to wade into the problem of the land dispute by liaising with her Enugu State counterpart to ensure the release of the five persons from Awba-Ofemili currently being held in Enugu State prison for more than one year now.

It also resolved that all the buildings destroyed during the riots in the community would be rebuilt by Awba-Ofemili community following the report of eleven-man ad- hoc committee set up to handle the matter.

Other resolutions were that: “nobody should take law into his or her hand no matter the circumstances; that those still feeling aggrieved and still maintaining their clandestine relationship with Ibite Olo should be asked to come back and join their kit and kin in Awba-Ofemili; and that after the resolution, any person or group of persons who violates the decisions of Awba-Ofemili people would personally be held responsible and handed over to the government. ”

Vanguard News Nigeria.

