Anambra APC bigger than gate-crashers, says ex-Commissioner

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

A Second Republic parliamentarian and former Anambra State Commissioner for Information, Chief Charles Amilo, has said the state chapter of All Progressives Congress, APC, is bigger than selfish gate-crashers who want to destabilise the party.

Amilo said this in reaction to a petition written to President Muhammadu Buhari against the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, by some officers of the state chapter of APC.

He said: “The plans of the disgruntled members who are already one leg back to PDP cannot overcome the will of the genuine members committed to building a strong party.”

He dismissed the allegation of bias in the allotment of board appointments to party members as false and noted that the state party stakeholders liaised with the committee set up in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and the party’s national secretariat for an equitable exercise.

He added: “Emeka Ibe, Barth Nwibe, Chima Okafor, George Muoghalu, Chibuzor Obiakor, Charles Amilo, Momaife Augustine, Ebuka Onyemelukwe, Rev. Ibeabuchi, Chukwuma Agufugo, Patrick Anyadubalu, Chinedu Dike, to mention but a few, are party faithful who are members of various boards and are not relations of Senator Ngige.

“The die-hard Buhari supporter and sister to Senator Ngige, Bene Nwachukwu, is not a member of any board contrary to the petition, just as Uzoma Igbonwa who joined the AC in 2006 and became the Interim Deputy National Youth Leader of APC is also not a member of the board of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority as the parastatal has no board at present.

“It is only Edwin Ngige who has been with us in opposition since 2006 when we brought Action Congress to Anambra, then ACN and now the APC, that is a member of the Board of the Federal Medical Centre, Yola.

“All the board appointments were wrapped up before the gatecrashers, who in 2015 general elections labelled Buhari and Ngige as Boko Haram leaders, joined us from PDP and APGA with the destructive greed and ambitions of their old party to displace the founders of the APC.

“It is the disease of greed and crabbing which beclouds proper reasoning that could make these gate-crashers regard the appointment of Dr. Evelyn Ngige, a medical doctor of over three decades, climbed the tortuous ladder of meritorious service in the Federal Ministry of Health, and qualified for appointment as permanent secretary on the slot of her native Delta State, as something to petition against.

“It is the same disease, coupled with ravaging effects of suspicious education and orientation that also made them see a clear professional appointment, the Chairman of the Council on Legal Education, exclusive to senior lawyers, as one Senator Ngige also made to his family member.

“Such inclination, thinking is a huge indictment on the quality of upbringing, education and socialisation of a section of the youths of Anambra currently in politics, calls for a serious rethink.

Before us is the manifest degenerate consequences of inverted mentoring by a billionaire and his surrogate political son in the APC to whom these petitioners pay allegiance to.

“Such degenerate, backwardness is not the Anambra we grew up in.”

