Anambra 2021: We’ll be fair to all aspirants ― PDP chairman

Kindly Share This Story:

By Vincent Ujumadu – Awka

Anambra State chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Ndubuisi Nwobu said that the party would be fair to all the governorship aspirants for the 2021 election in the state.

Speaking when a governorship aspirant, Chief Johny Maduafokwa, visited the party’s secretariat in Awka to interact with the state executive members of the party, Nwobu observed that the ultimate aim of PDP was to regain the governorship seat lost in 2006.

He said: “This leadership will act in accordance with the template set by national leadership during the Port Harcourt national convention. We shall ensure that the processes leading to the party primary are fair, transparent and credible.

“We will make available to all the aspirants, list of all the party officials from the ward to the state level to enable them to reach out to the would-be delegates so that they can sell their programmes and manifestoes.

“That list makes up more than two –thirds of statutory delegates By so doing, all the aspirants will be satisfied that the exercise is transparent.”

“We also want you to see other contestants as brothers and sisters and we advise that you focus on your programmes for the state in soliciting for votes from the delegates because at the end of the day, it is the party that will win.

“The PDP must get back to the winning ways in Anambra State to continue with the developmental strides the party is known for”.

He cautioned the governorship aspirants to avoid taking actions or making statements that were capable of maligning their opponents, assuring that the PDP under his watch would prefer to see aspirants discuss the socioeconomic and political issues affecting the state and suggest possible solutions.

Declaring his intention to vie for the governorship of the state, Maduafokwa said that if given the opportunity to lead the state, he would execute developmental projects that would add value to the state’s economy and ensure accountability.

“We will ensure accountability to Ndi Anambra. We will revamp the health sector by equipping the existing ones. We will build quality roads that will stand the test of time and ensure transparency in governance processes and activities.

“Our people are very industrious and they need the basic things of life, which we will make our priority once we come into office.”

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: