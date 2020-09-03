Amuwo-Odofin LG set to auction abandoned containers

Kindly Share This Story:



The Amuwo Odofin Local Government (AOLG) on Thursday said it had concluded arrangements to auction unclaimed and abandoned containers seized by the council after the expiration of the 21 days notice it issued.

The council’s Vice-Chairman, Mr Olusegun Idris said the containers were seized in order to decongest the area and reduce the crime rate recorded there.

He added that the abandoned containers and trucks made vehicular movement tedious around the Mile 2 and the Industrial Estates, in Amuwo Odofin.

ALSO READ: IPMAN shelves planned shutdown of Anambra

Idris noted that truck drivers had made the roads, lawns and green zones in the area a dumping site for their containers.

“There has been a lot of complaints and petitions from residents in the estate. “They complained of incessant robberies and attacks by hoodlums, people sleeping in the containers and they are so many on the roads.

“The council also could not do the repairs planned for that area,” he said.

ALSO READ: Gov Emmanuel reiterates commitment to developing aviation sector

The vice-chairman said it became necessary to seize the containers after the council had made several appeals to the owners to evacuate them, but all to no avail.

He said the council had decided to auction the containers because its Abule-Ado Area Office, where they were relocated to, was needed for other things.

“We have given them another 21 days notice to come with proof of ownership and claim the containers

“When that time elapses, we will auction the unclaimed ones,” he said.

NAN

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: