By Ola Ajayi – Ibadan

THE National President of Soludero Hunters Association, Oba Nureni Ajijola Anabi has cautioned the leadership of the Western Nigeria Security Network codenamed Amotekun to ensure all applicants swear by god of iron before employing them into the outfit.

The hunters who also advised the Amotekun coordinators to be wary of the applicants claiming to be hunters, insisted that all those who have registered with them as members of Soludero Hunters Association are fake.

He disclosed this while speaking with Vanguard in a telephone interview on Sunday.

According to him, nobody in the leadership of the security outfit or anyone else had ever confirmed from him as the leader of the hunters whether those using the name of the local security were fake or genuine.

Oba Ajijola said, “Please, we got from a reliable source that some people who claimed to be our members have registered as interested personnel to join the new security outfit.”

“As the leader of the hunters, I have not been contacted by the leaders of Amotekun to know my members who are willing to join the outfit. I cannot vouch for those who have registered with them as hunters. They are not my members.”

“I’m saying this to prevent any bitter experience that could likely follow after they have joined. If anything goes wrong, they will be saying hunters too are among those who compromised. It is not so because I don’t know them.”

“As the leader of hunters, I know those who have what it takes to face hoodlums in the forest. If I didn’t recommend anyone as hunters to them, they should not trust them. They are impersonators.”

“As for our members who have shown willingness to join Amotekun, we have sworn using the god of iron (Ogun) and if anyone who has sworn now compromises, he will die instantly”.

“But for those who have so far registered using the name of Soludero Hunters Association, they are all fake. The Amotekun leaders should be careful so as not to employe enemies as security men. That will be very dangerous.”

“I used this opportunity to tell our Governor, Engr Seyi Makinde, that my members have not been enlisted at all. I wonder how they are now claiming that they have reached out to the hunters. It is not true your Excellency.”

“I’m saying this so that we don’t start the security outfit on a wrong foundation. Let all the applicants swear by Ogun before you employ them.

“They will not compromise if they do so. But, if it is Western education we rely on to carry this onerous task, then we have started failing from the onset”, he said.

