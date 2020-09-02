Amnesty Programme: Urhobo group congratulates Dikio, hails Buhari on appointment

Kindly Share This Story:

By Paul Olayemi

A Niger Delta group that styles itself as Urhobo Integrity Watch (UIW) has congratulated Col. Milland Dixion Dikio (rtd) on his appointment as the Interim Coordinator, Presidential Amnesty Programme by President Muhammadu Buhari, describing the appointment as well dissevered.

UIW while commending President Buhari on the appointment of Col. Milland Dikio (rtd) as Interim Coordinator, Presidential Amnesty Programme, noted that Col Dikio as a seasoned administrator and will bring his wealth of experience into the administration of the Amnesty Programme.

The group in a press statement signed by its National President, Comrade Mudiaga Okorefe and its Secretary, Comrade Shedrack Onitsha after its meeting at Ughelli, called on Niger Delta stakeholder to support Col Dikio in order to reposition the Amnesty Programme.

According to them; “we want to commend President Buhari for the appointment of Col. Milland Dixion Dikio (rtd) one of our best, a seasoned administrator and an outstanding officer in his days in service as the Interim Coordinator, Presidential Amnesty Programme.

The President by this appointment has shown that he wants the best for the Amnesty Programme, therefore, we called on Niger Delta stakeholders to support Col Dikio to succeed, because we need people that can change the narrative.

“We should not allow a repeat of what is playing out at the Niger Delta Development Commission NDDC, where unending agitation has stalled the operation of the commission to the detriment of the Niger Delta people.

“Col. Dikio is a detribalized Niger Delta who has wide experience in administration will bring the needed change to the fortune of the Amnesty Programme if he is supported by stakeholders.

While congratulating Col. Dikio for a well-dissevered appointment, UIW enjoined him to put the overall interest of Niger Delta as topmost and ensure that the Amnesty Programme gets a new lease of life during his tenure.

