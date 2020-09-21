Amber Energy Drink commences empowerment scheme, targets a thousand Nigerians

Kindly Share This Story:

Amber Drinks Ltd has announced the commencement of its empowerment program designed to empower students, retailers, startups and unemployed Nigerians.

The training program created to help the beneficiaries has flagged off for four hundred Nigerians in the Start-up loan’ and two hundred Nigerians in the ‘Business Support’ program.

Speaking at the Amber Drinks Ltd training program, General Manager of Amber Energy Drink Ltd, Ms. Lola Adedeji stated,

“ With the current economy, Amber Drinks found it necessary to alleviate the pain of the average Nigerian, providing Nigerians the opportunity to own and grow their businesses through soft loans and business support initiatives”

“We decided to give trade loans in the form of N100,000 worth of products to start off beneficiaries and watch them grow. Every quarter, we will empower 400 applicants in the Start up loan program and 200 applicants in the Business Support loan program” she continued.

With a below-market interest rate of 5% flat, the Start-up Loan offers the beneficiaries N100,000 and a 4 months repayment plan with the first 30days interest-free. The Business Support features rent-to-own recharge spots which will cater to individuals small-time beverage retailers that need support to grow. Applicants will be given branded recharge spots on payment by installments.

Moreso, the company would open an account for beneficiaries and each person will be credited with one-hundred thousand naira only. This will then be debited automatically with 20 cartons of Amber Energy Drink which would be traded in for repayment by the beneficiaries.

To join the Amber Drinks Empowerment Program, interested persons must apply online, log onto www.amberenergydrink.com/empowerment and follow through the prompts or simply text Amber<> your full name<> location<> to 34778 and they will receive an auto-response to follow-through. Successful applicants would be invited for a short training and onboarding session. The training program for beneficiaries will run every Tuesday through the month of September for at least one hundred participants.

Since its formal launch in Nigeria in June 2020, Amber Drinks has been focused on improving the lives of Nigerians through its empowerment program and conventional free bus ride initiatives. Follow @drinkamber on all social media platforms to learn more about the brand.

Kindly Share This Story: