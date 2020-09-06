AMAC Chairman issues vice pass mark

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chris Ochayi

The Abuja Municipal Area Council, AMAC, Chairman, Hon. Abdullahi Adamu Candido, has commended the Council’s Vice Chairman, Hon. Lawrence Onuchukwu for his loyalty, honesty and dedication to duties.

Hon. Candido said Onuchukwu has been so loyal and resourceful to his administration, describing him as the best Vice Chairman in the Area Council so far.

Candido stated this at an enlarged meeting he held with all his political appointees in Apo, Abuja.

He described the Vice Chairman as a diligent and thorough person, who has always risen to the challenge of leadership.

“In this administration, Chairman and Vice Chairman are one and the same, my Vice Chairman is a man in whom I have implicit confidence with and he is the best Vice Chairman so far,” he declared.

The AMAC Boss who stressed the need for all the political appointees to add value to governance, urged them to be loyal and helpful to his administration.

READ ALSO:

In his address, the Vice Chairman, was full of appreciation to the Chairman for this declaration, promising never to disappoint him.

He said this excellent declaration about him was not about his look, rather it was about his character and approach to duties.

He noted that since the inception of the present administration, the relationship between him and his boss has always be as brothers

He, however, promised not to disappoint him, urging other political appointees to be loyal and helpful to the present administration of AMAC so that it could be able to deliver dividends of democracy to the grassroots.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: