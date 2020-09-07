Aluta Continua: AUPCTRE directs members to come out enmass to join NLC protest

Kindly Share This Story:

By Joseph Erunke

THE Amalgamated Union of Public Corporations Civil Technical and Recreational Services Employees, (AUPCTRE) has directed its members in Rivers State to come out enmasse to join the plan NLC protest on Tuesday and fight for their right against the alleged dictatorship in Rivers State.

Comrade Musa Ukoh, General-Secretary of AUPCTRE, made the statement in Abuja on Monday.

He said:”Workers’ might is greater than a dictatorial might and when we fight we win, the Union is ever ready to mobilize its members and obey the clarion call from the apex body,” Ukoh said.

The general secretary said that the workers must be liberated from the Government of Nyesom Wike which he noted, had no feeling for the Nigerian workers and Rivers state people in general.

Ukoh said that AUPCTRE members in River state had no choice at this juncture than to come out and defend the cause of workers.

