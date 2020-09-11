Alleged unauthorised campaign: Ekiti Assembly reinstates suspended LG chairman

Kindly Share This Story:

Ekiti House of Assembly has through a unanimous resolution reinstated the suspended Ikere Local Government Area Chairman, Mr Femi Ayodele.

The resolution for the lifting of the suspension placed on him was adopted at Thursday’s plenary presided over by the Speaker, Mr Funminiyi Afuye, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

The motion for the adoption of the resolution was moved by Chief Gboyega Aribasoye, the Majority Leader and was seconded by Mr Tunde Idowu, (APC, Ikere 2).

The reinstatement of the embattled council boss followed the adoption of the report of the House Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs submitted by its Chairman,

Mr Tope Ogunleye.

According to Ogunleye, the investigation carried out by the committee revealed that the council chairman had nothing to do with the alleged unsolicited and unauthorised presidential campaign posters of Gov. Kayode Fayemi.

“Our investigation revealed that Mr Femi Ayodele, the Ikere LG Chairman was not involved in the alleged unsolicited and unauthorised presidential campaign in the media.

“We hereby recommend that the suspension imposed on the Chairman be lifted to allow him resume duties accordingly,” the committee chairman said.

NAN reports that the Ikere LG chairman was suspended after a debate by members of the state Assembly over an alleged flagrant violation of its extant regulations on Aug. 21.

The House at its Thursday’s plenary passed two amended laws namely: “Ekiti Gender-Based Violence Prohibition, (First Amendment) Bill, 2020 and Ekiti Property Protection (Anti Land Grabbing) First Amendment Bill,2020.

The amendment to the two principal laws was sponsored by Mr Adeoye Aribasoye, (APC, Ikole 2) which

proposed equal punishment of life imprisonment for an individual who rapes and those who gang-raped.

The House also adopted the report of its Committee on Environment for the repeal of the Environmental Health and Sanitation Law, No. 4,2004 and the reenactment of Environmental Health and Sanitation Law, 2020.

The report was submitted by its Chairman, Mr Tunde Idowu, and the House then adjourned until Tuesday, Sept. 15

