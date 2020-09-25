Alleged harassment: Police recover charms, indian hemp from suspects

Kindly Share This Story:

Lagos State Police Command Friday, recovered a wrap of weed suspected to be Indian Hemp and some charms from three occupants of a vehicle in Ogudu area of Lagos.

The items were recovered during a search on them and the car, during a patrol in the state area.

The Command also debunked a trending video that was released by the suspects alleging the Anti-Crime patrol attached to Ogudu Area Command of harassment, excessive use of power, and attempted extortion.

The Command urged members of the public to regard the video as mischievous, baseless, and an attempt to paint the police black.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Muyiwa Adejobi who clarified the allegations to pressmen said, “at about 9.30 am on Friday, a team of Anti-Crime patrol from Area H, Ogudu, intercepted a Chevrolet saloon car with number plate SMK 436 DE, with three occupants, on Ogudu Expressway, Lagos State.

“The glasses, front and back, of the vehicle are fully tinted which aroused the suspicion of the patrol team; and efforts to get the occupants identified was rebuffed, as they refused to come down or wind down the side glasses of the car,”

Speaking further, he said, “in a bid to detect and identify the occupants of the vehicle for security reasons, coupled with the Police’ experience on criminals’ modus operandi, the patrol team called for reinforcement and eventually, the three occupants were arrested and the vehicle towed to the station at Ogudu,”

The SP revealed the identity of the suspects as 18 years old Okoh Miracle, 24 years old Awodoyin Mayokun, and 20 years old Shonaike Adebola.

He said during the search on them and the car, the Police recovered a wrap of weed suspected to be Indian hemp and some charms.

The Commissioner of Police has, CP Hakeem Odumosu, however, ordered for a thorough investigation of the incident, while appealing to Lagosians, particularly, the youths, to always respect the law and surrender for the check at the instance of the police.

He also reiterated that in as much as the police will uphold the rule of law, protect human rights and dignity, it will not condone the dissemination or spreading of fake, unfounded, or malicious news to malign the image of the Nigeria Police or create security threats in the state.

