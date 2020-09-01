Breaking News
Alleged defamation of Character: Fani-Kayode demands apology, N6bn from Daily Trust

Former minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, Tuesday, wrote to the management of Media Trust Limited – publishers of Daily Trust and other publications, demanding apology and a whopping sum of six billion, naira, (N6bn) for defamation.

Femi had last week embarrassed a Cross River State Correspondent of the Daily Trust Newspaper, Eyo Charles, for asking him a question.

His outburst attracted criticisms from Nigerians. The outspoken Femi, however, tendered apology to Eyo and the Nigeria media.

But, Iliyasu Gadu, through the media published an article titled: ‘FFK, the Drug Addict Thug in Designer Wears’, which defamed the personality of Femi.

Reacting, Adeola Adesipe, Fani-Koyode’s lawyer demanded that the management of Media Trust Limited – publishers of Daily Trust and other publications – enter into a negotiation with him (Fani-Kayode) for possible settlement of N6bn for defamation of character.

Below is the letter:

THE LETTER

