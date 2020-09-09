Alleged 700m Fraud: Ize-Iyamu never collected a penny — Etinosa Igiebor

Kindly Share This Story:

By Idowu Bankole

Honourable Don Etinosa Igiebor, the former APC Candidate for Edo state House of Assembly, Orihionmwo south constituency, has described the case against the APC gubernatorial candidate in Edo state, Pastor Ize-Iyamu as dead on arrival.

In statement obtained by Vanguard, Honourable Etinosa says, Pastor Ize-Iyamu never saw the money physically or through any other means.

According to Honourable Etinosa, the case is lacking merit, substance and would never scale through in any competent law court.

Honourable Etinosa stated that, “the case instituted against pastor Ize-iyamu is lacking in merit. My reasons are very simple, you cannot take a man to court over money he did not collect, see with his two eyes or whatever means.

The facts that pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu was one of the people, who was asked to sign such money which was brought for the party for election; the bank directly transported the cash to chief Tony Anenih and distributed should ordinarily not go to court.

“Those of us who understand the implications of the case brought by EFCC for a 700million know it is dead on arrival. Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu has no case to answer because only late chief Tony Anenih can actually explain what he did with the money.” He said.”

