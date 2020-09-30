All we seek is justice for slain colleague ― C’River PDP Youth

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ike Uchechukwu

A group of PDP Youths in Senatorial District under the auspices of the Concerned Youths of Cross River North on Tuesday demanded justice for their slain colleague Charles Onwe who was killed a night before the PDP primaries for the Northern Senatorial District held in Ogoja.

The group expressed surprise that weeks after the tragic incident which led to the death of Charles no one has been arrested and perpetrators are almost going Scot free despite the heinous crime.

Briefing journalists on Tuesday in Calabar, the group Secretary, Ajegi Ikachi who spoke on their behalf bemoaned that stance of the party on the matter stressing that the PDP has been silent over the incident and called for urgent action by Party and stakeholders concerned.

He stated: “We the PDP youths of the Northern Senatorial District of Cross River are dismayed nearly one month after the election that was characterized by unprecedented violence that left some party faithful maimed and traumatized, the party has not called those affected to a round table to calm frayed nerves.

“Up till now no word of condolence gone out to the family of Charles Onwe who was brutally murdered on the eve of the Primary Election of the Senate of the Northern Senatorial District. This is not in the character of our dear party”, he said.

Vanguard learned that the Ward Chairman of Wanihem Ward was still receiving treatment at Mkar for gunshot wounds after being shot at the venue of the election by armed security personnel.

The group appealed to the police to “aggressively” carry out action on the investigation and prosecution of the perpetrators.

They also called on the leadership as well as other stakeholders of the party to bring the party together ahead of by-elections.

Vanguard News Nigeria

