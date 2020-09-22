All On, Auxaso Solar sign $1.5m deal for solar panel

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

As part of efforts to reduce energy poverty in Nigeria, All On Energy Investment Company has seeded a $1.5m Investment Deal for Solar Panel with Auxaso Solar Nigeria to increase access to commercial energy products and services for Nigerians with a special focus on the Niger Delta.

This is the second deal the company will be signing with Auxaso Solar Nigeria in two years.

Speaking with Vanguard, Afolabi Akinrogunde, Investments Manager, All On, disclosed that the company has partnered with Shell and other companies to invest in local energy companies to generate energy through off-grid in Nigeria.

He stated that the essence of investing is to bridge the significant gap in the energy sector with the focus on off-grid energy solutions spanning solar, wind, hydro, biomass and gas technologies deployed by both foreign and local access-to-energy companies that complement available grid power across the country.

He further explained, the company’s contribution will be a blend of equity and debt investments that will facilitate the increase of Auxano’s capacity utilization by funding its expansion plans, covering facility relocation and meeting the working capital financing needs of a rapidly growing company that is also involved in the sales and distribution of renewable energy components such as hybrid inverters and charge controllers.

The investment will also enhance the company’s services such as after-sales installation, management and maintenance services of renewable power solutions to its customers generate solar panel assembly capacity by over 50 per cent which is a great win for local content, he stated.

According to him, Auxano is one of the four companies selected by All On to partner in the COVID-19 Solar Relief Fund in April 2020 for the deployment of power to emergency health care and emergency response centres in Nigeria. The company deployed the solar power solution at the COVID-19 isolation ward at the National Orthopaedic Hospital, Igbobi, Lagos”, he said.

“Average Nigerian gets 1% of the amount of energy expected to consume compared to South African or Ghanaian. This is as a result of energy poverty in Nigeria and with these challenges, and the only solution to this problem is off-grid through solar energy.

Solar is everywhere and Nigeria is best with plenty of it. We have decided to support companies that are helping to proffer solutions to energy problems in different parts of Nigeria. Auxano is our latest investment and we will continue to look for companies that are saddled with the responsibility of providing energy and reducing energy poverty in Nigeria.

Meanwhile, the Co-Founder Auxaso Solar Nigeria, Chuks Umezulora COO, said, the investment is an indication that Nigerians are increasingly aware of the impact of solar energy as an alternative to on-grid energy and diesel generators.”

Umezulora explained that, in the past, access to finance by manufacturers has been an impending factor limiting the acceptability of solar energy adding that, most local energy manufacturers have been forced out of business as a result of this.

His word: “I will never give up because challenges are an opportunity for growth and expansion. The market opportunity in Nigeria is enormous and we are positive that we will make the difference.

“The hike in electricity tariff is a blessing in disguise for us. It is making solar more competitive when it comes to other sources of energy. It is a bit easier to market solar energy than when it was newly invented. Now recovering your investment capacity is possible with solar energy in Nigeria.

“It is a win-win for the average Nigerian because solar is scalable and affordable. An average Nigerian can decide the capacity of solar energy he wants to consume. We have a solar system that is as low as 20Watt, 30Watt or 50Watt depending on one’s budget”, he stated.

