Alice ‘O’ Kouture debuts

launches fashion website

Set to hit the African fashion industry with a classy touch of conventional and contemporary designs is the newest clothing brand in Nigeria called, ‘Alice O’.

The forward thinking fashion brand that draws inspiration from African culture, social influence, street style, customer taste and preference is also debuting with a website and its first collection themed; ” City on a Hill.”

In a press statement made available to the media, the image person of the fashion outfit, Adiya Odeh stated that AliceKouture is poised to makes every single piece drawn from indigenous African design suitable for every fashionista’s style and comfort.

“Our mission, with every single piece produced in Nigeria, is to make clothes that make women across the globe feel bold, confident and empowered,” says Odeh.

Adiya also quoted a famous designer, Vivienne Westwood saying, “Fashion is very important. It is life enhancing and like everything that gives pleasure, it is worth doing well,” as she also urges the discerning fashion loving people to log on to their website, www.aliceokouture.com, Instagram and facebook platforms where the first collection will be released on September 23, 2020.

Odeh in the statement promised to waow the fashion industry with exciting collections of dresses, skirts, shirts, tops and two-piece outfits that suit all occasions.

