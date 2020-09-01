Akwa United committee okays ‘Nest Of Champions’ for NPFL 2020/21

Kindly Share This Story:

A five-man club licensing committee set up by the management of Akwa United Football Club to inspect facilities at the Nest of Champions which forms part of the requirements for the resumption of the new football season has submitted its report.

Presenting the report to the club’s chairman, Paul Bassey, the head of the committee, Emmanuel Udoh disclosed that all the facilities and installations inspected were in good condition and adjudged to meet international standards.

Mr Bassey congratulated the committee for delivering on their mandate and assured that the report will be given due consideration.

“I want to really thank this committee for painstakingly carrying out this important assignment. Although we know that the Nest of Champions is well maintained and it is the best in this country, your task was to go and ascertain the readiness of that stadium in preparation for the commencement of the new football season.

“Before the League Management Company LMC visits, we will forward this report to help facilitate their task and to tell them how ready we are. It’s true that many venues in this country are not good enough to host league and continental games but it’s our belief that with this type of inspection, things will change for the better.

“We have been without football for too long, and I want to use this opportunity to join my voice with other stakeholders to appeal to the Federal government to facilitate the commencement of football because there are thousands of youths and their extended families who depend on the business of football for their survival.

“I want to commend Governor Udom Emmanuel for making sure that Akwa United is not found wanting. Since March that the league was brought to an abrupt standstill by the Covid-19 pandemic, Akwa United is one of the few clubs that has remained committed to players’ welfare through the prompt payment of salaries and emoluments just like all other staff and civil servants under the employ of the state government.

“We are determined to pay back when the league resumes by winning any of the two trophies at stake especially, the NPFL trophy and then go on to represent the country in the continent,” he assured.

Among the facilities inspected by the committee include the pitch, the dressing rooms, floodlights, medical facilities, technical benches for players and officials, sanitary facilities, stadium safety, and stadium control room (VOC).

The committee also visited two hospitals; the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital and Ibom Specialist Hospital, as well as four international standard Hotels which are within ten minutes’ drive from the stadium.

The Akwa United committee on club licensing was inaugurated by the management of the club in response to the directive by Confederation of African Football CAF and League Management Company LMC as regards stadium inspection which is part of requirements for the resumption of the 2020/2021 season.

