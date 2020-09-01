Akwa Ibom yet to implement post-COVID-19 recommendations

Kindly Share This Story:

By Harris Emanuel – Uyo

Akwa Ibom State Government is yet to implement the recommendations of the post coronavirus economic reconstruction committee report submitted several months to governor Udom Emmanuel

Checks revealed general apathy on the part of the state government as it grapples with various uncompleted projects and other governance issues.

The post-COVID-19 committee headed by Prof. Akpan EKpo, a professor of Economics and one-time Vice-Chancellor of the University of Uyo had recommended among others, the setting up of a reserve fund by the state government.

It also recommended that the state government should focus on agriculture, industry, and service as the mainstay of the economy in the post-COVID-19 era instead of depending on oil as its main source of revenue.

Similarly, the committee recommended much emphasis on industrialization, job creation, recapitalization of the cash- strapped Akwa Savings, and Loan limited.

Others are the establishment of an independent data generation institutions for planning purposes, the inauguration of an Economic Advisory Council to assist in the conceptualization, formulation, and implementation of government policies and the establishment.

Speaking recently during a media chat, Governor Udom Education gave an indication that since the government is a continuum, many of the projects including road infrastructure might be left for the next administration in 2023.

Further checks revealed that the absence of a data generation institution in the state has not helped in responding to the report of the National Bureau of Statistics which ranked as the state the second-highest in unemployment as it has been unable to present reliable data on the number of people employed since 2015.

While receiving the report, the Akwa Ibom state government had set up another committee still headed by Prof Ekpo to advise on the recommendations of the committee.

But speaking in an interview, the Executive Director of Policy Alert, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) Tijah Bolton-Akpan expressed dismay that though the committee had failed to make full copies of the recommendations available to members, yet the key recommendations therein are long overdue for implementation.

Bolton-Akpan said the establishment of reserve funds in Akwa Ibom State is very important as the State is one of the highest earners in terms of oil derivations adding that it would save the State from the volatility associated with the oil price at the international level.

According to him, the committee never added details on how the funds would be managed to say that whichever way, the actors should draw lessons from the flaws in the excess crude account of the Federal government.

He said, “we have a lot of oil revenues coming into the Akwa Ibom State, the government can benchmark below that of the federal government and bring out a certain percentage as its savings for the future. It is important that the state government considers having flexible oil benchmark

“The question is how would the fund be managed? The committee did not make such provisions.

“We have not set our eyes on this important report, this should be on the State government’s website so that citizens can engage it, critique it and add value to it in terms of contributions.

READ ALSO: Oriental Energy donates youth empowerment centre to Akwa Ibom

“Establishment of the reserve fund is good but the details of how it would be managed were not provided.”

On industrialization of Akwa Ibom State, he said the State government should, first of all, declare its equity share in the existing industries in the State and update the people of the State regularly on the performance of the industries.

Bolton-Akpan also said the establishment of an independent data generation institutions as recommended is crucial as it would save the State from future embarrassment and help in planning.

He underlined that if the Akwa Ibom State government had had its independent data institution it would have confidently challenged the report of the National Bureau of Statistics where the State is rated the second in unemployment with facts and figures.

Bolton-Akpan who disclosed that the State has a lot to gain from donor agencies if it has its data institution recalled that a bill for Akwa Ibom State bureau of statistics was passed sometime in Governor Udom Emmanuel’s first tenure but was never assented to and therefore called on the Executive to resend the bill to the State House of Assembly.

“When you don’t have data to work with, you approach governance blindly. The State government needs to set up a statistical agency and a law needed to be enacted to create that agency, he said.

On the recapitalization of the State’s financial institution, Akwa savings, and loans, Bolton-Akpan warned that corporate governance should be strengthened and not be politicized as that was the suspected cause of the liquidation of the bank in the first place.

Speaking on the constitution of a permanent economic advisory committee, he said it would be more participatory if the state government would convoke a town hall meeting where citizens can directly give their opinions on issues that concern them before making the budget and not only professors that have ideas.

Also, on the investment in agriculture, he said most of the government’s investment in agriculture has been on coconut plantation which according to him has not made an impact.

He said while concentrating on cash crops, the government should look into food production and empower farmers with credit facilities.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: