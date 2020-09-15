Kindly Share This Story:

By Harris Emanuel

Akwa Ibom state government has again called for the assistance of the federal government and international financial and donor agencies to tackle the menace of floods and erosion in Uyo, the capital of the state

Commissioner for Environment and Petroleum Resources, Sir. Charles Udoh made the appeal while inspecting some gully erosion sites at Asutan Street, Uyo village road and the surrounding communities in the state capital.

The Commissioner advised the affected individuals in erosion prone spots to relocate immediately for safety of their lives and properties, while government seeks ways to ameliorate their sufferings.

Udoh noted that “most of the erosion related problems in the state are caused by human activities which include dredging of sand, digging of burrowed pits by construction companies, dumping of refuse and sachets in the gutters and erecting buildings on the water ways.”

He cited a case of Etim Umana gully erosion site where Government has spent billions of naira but people are sabotaging the efforts of government by building and farming on the slop, warning that such illegal structures will be demolished by the government.

Udoh disclosed that the Ministry of Environment and Petroleum Resources was ready to carry out Environmental Impact Assessments (EIA) in all government projects to save lives and properties in the state

The gully erosion sites visited by the commissioner were Asutan street, Ikpa Road and Uyo village Road by Ibom Blue science and technology park project site, and was accompanied by director of flood in the ministry, Mr. Okon Effiong

A resident of Asutan street, Hon. Idongesit Henry thanked the Commissioner for the prompt visit to the erosion site and pledged the community’s readiness to cooperate with the Government’s effort to salvage the area.

Another community leader, Austin Iton said the problem of the area was not as result of human activities but because of the runoff channelled by construction companies handling roads in the area, and that lots of buildings in the area have approval from the state government.

He appealed to the government for palliatives to the residents to cushion the effects of their challenges.

Vanguard News Nigeria

