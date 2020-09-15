Akwa Ibom pledges commitment to building world class terminal building

Kindly Share This Story:

By Harris Emanuel, Uyo

Notwithstanding growing concerns over the economic challenges associated with the novel Covid 19 pandemic, Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom state has reiterated commitment to complete major projects embarked upon by his administration.

One of the multi-bilion naira projects is the state-of-the-art terminal building at Obong Victor Attah International airport, Uyo, aim to reposition the state as an aviation hub in Africa. The State Commissioner for Special Duties, Rt. Hon. Okpolupm Etteh gave the assurrances, during an inspection visit to ascertain the state of construction of the project.

According to him, the new international terminal building is designed to meet the highest level of intelligence and smart building standard, and will match any of the internationally ranked airport terminals when completed.

“The security architecture is very high, there would be finger print digital pass or card pass, whether you are a passenger or staff.

“The facility will have four methods of fire prevention – fire extinguishers, fire water sprinkler system, fire detectors (heat, smoke and temperature detectors), FM 200 ie automated fire suppression system,” he said.

Etteh commended Governor Emmanuel’s vision and sincerity, which accounted for the rapid progress of the project despite the adervesed effects of pandemic, assuring that the facility would be constructed according to specifications and delivered on schedule.

Also speaking, the Project Manager, Onur Uzel, explained that the terminal building project has three floors and is designed to accommodate over one million passengers per year with a total area of construction of about 30,000 square meters.

He added that there will be a digital self check-in by a robot pre-planned before Covid-19 and counter check-in as well, with five bridges, staircases, seven lifts and four escalators, which are pressure sensitive and only move when a passenger is detected on it.

He also said that a special roof that can last up to 200 years without changing its colour, was conceptualized for the project.

Continuing, he said the facility comes with an automated system to check bag contents while the departure area will have outlets of an International Airport runway and would also have a sick bay and staff lodge.

He noted the project was designed by experts from Nigeria, United Kingdom, United States and Turkey.

Vanguard

