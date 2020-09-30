Akwa Ibom assembly decries criminal activities in former main market

Kindly Share This Story:

…Tasks security agencies on responsibility

By Chioma Onuegbu – Uyo

The Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly has decried the upsurge of criminal activities in the premises of the former Uyo main market, especially rape, and armed robbery.

This follows a motion on a matter of public importance brought before the House by Mr Anietie Eka of Uyo State constituency during Wednesday plenary.

Eka who emphasised the need to rid the former Uyo main market place of the hoodlums urgently to avert more unsuspecting members of the public do not fall victims, expressed concern that if that is not done it would threaten the peace of the entire Uyo and its environs.

He explained that the development reveals that security agencies in the state particularly the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) have not been alive to their responsibility of ensuring the safety of the residents.

He urged the Police to work with the state Ministry of Environment and Petroleum Resources to apprehend the hoodlums, evict them from the former market place and also embark on massive sanitation of the area.

“These hoodlums disguise themselves as hawkers and traders around the popular Ibom Plaza during the day time but return to their devilish activities at night. The former Uyo main market is now a breeding ground for armed robbers, rapists and other violent criminals.

” And if urgent step is not taken to stem this unfolding malady among our youths, we may sooner have a ‘home made’ security crises in our hands. A stitch in time, saves nine”, he asserted.

in his brief remarks, Speaker of the House, Mr Aniekan Bassey referred the motion to the Joint Committee on Environment, Youths, Sports and Security for in-depth study and to report back to the House within one month.

The House adjourned plenary till Tuesday, October 6, 2020.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

