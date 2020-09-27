Akwa Ibom APC broke, can’t meets financial obligations, Acting Chairman

Kindly Share This Story:

…Lauds Ekere, Akpabio, others for assistances

By Harris Emanuel

Akwa Ibom State chapter of All Progressives Party (APC), says its account was in red as such cannot meet its financial obligations.

Acting Chairman of the party, Dr. Ita Udosen, dropped the hints at the weekend during stakeholders meeting aimed at bringing up members to speed with the state of the party since the 2019 general polls, funding of the party , among other critical issues.

Udosen expressed worries over the parlour financial state of the party as it was unable to pay staff salary for four months and meet other financial needs to keep the party afloat.

He, however said that the party has mapped out strategies to help it rake in funds into its coffers, such as the approval of imposition of various category of monthly minimum levy of federal government appointees and their aides based on their offices they occupy.

He, however commended Obong Nsima Ekere, the former gubernatorial candidate of the party, Obong Godswill Akpabio , Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, among others for providing fundings in the past, but expressed dismay over the current lukewarm attitudes of the prominent faithful of the party to its plight and welfare of other members.

He said, “Party Financial Health and Obligations: Please permit me, on behalf of the party to inform us the that the financial health of our party is worrisome. As we speak the party is unable to meet its obligations to the secretariat staff for about four months now viz June, July, August and September 2020, in addition to sundry bills for the running of the secretariat, stipends to the State Executive Committee members and ward officers since after the 2019 General elections.

“As a party, we will not fail to specially mention and thank Obong Nsima Udo Ekere, our governorship candidate in the 2019 general elections, and the former Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Managing Director who untiringly paid the initial two years lease for the party Secretariat which expired on June, 2020, paid monthly secretariat staff salaries, stipends of state party officers, chapter and Ward officers from 2018 till October, 2019, provided other material assistance and branded buses to every Chapter and other party organs in the State.

“Hon. Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, HE. Sen. Godswill Akpabio (CON) also deserves special mention, acknowledgment and appreciation for paying one year lease that covers from June, 2020 to June, 2021, paying Secretariat staff salaries from November, 2019 up to and including May, 2020, giving other materials assistance to the party in the State. We are grateful, Hon. Minister.

“The party is equally appreciative of other leaders especially Pst. Senator John James Akpan-Udoedehe, Obong Umana Okon Umana, Senator Ita Solomon Enang, Barr. Bassey Dan Abia, Snr. and others for their financial and material contributions to the party. The party loves and thanks you immensely.

“To help in the sustainable funding of the Party, and for the purpose of keeping up to date record of every leader’s and member’s contribution, the party has unanimously decided to evoke Article 22 Sub i, ii, iii, iv, v and vi of the party Constitution (October 2014 as amended) which states inter alia:

READ ALSO:

“The Party shall derive funds from subscription, fees, and levies from members, proceeds from investments, subvention, donations, and fund raising, gifts, and grants by government, individuals or groups of individuals as allowed by the law, borrowing as approved by NEC (in this case SEC), any other lawful means.

“In order to achieve sustainable funding of the Party in the State, the State Working Committee (SWC) subject to the approval of the State Executive Committee (SEC) has approved imposition of various category of monthly minimum levy on every federal government appointee of the party and on their personal aides based on the office you occupy.

“The value will be communicated to those involved on individual basis. Our wealthy members who are yet to secure federal government appointment are please encouraged to support the Party financially by voluntarily donating to its coffers as well.

“For every financial contribution and/or levy for the services of the party, you will be expected to credit the party’s account that will be stated on the request letter issued you for the purposes of transparency and accountability.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: