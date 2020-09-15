Akeredolu floors, Agboola, Jegede in Ondo mock election

Kindly Share This Story:

We didn’t bribe delegates — APC state chairman

Dayo Johnson – Akure

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress in Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu has defeated both candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party and Zenith Labour Party, Eyitayo Jegede and Agboola Ajayi, respectively at a mock election organised by the Coalition 2020.

Coalition 2020 consists of over 26 political all parties, ethnic groups, trade unions, youths groups, women amongst others.

Meanwhile, a mild drama took place at the venue of the mock election when some members of political parties attempted to disrupt votes counting and attempted to destroy the ballot box.

The timely intervention of security operatives at the venue restored normalcy and the counting of the votes continued.

Akeredolu in the mock election in which over 400 delegates participated polled 162 votes while Agboola emerged the first runner up with 89 votes, Jegede polled 67 votes while the Prince Dapo Adelegan of the ADC had six votes.

The Chairman of the Coalition 2020 and former Senior Special Assistant on Political Matters to former Governor Olusegun Mimiko, Mr. Akin Akinbobola, said any party that wins the mock election would win the October 10 governorship polls.

Akinbobola, therefore, announced the adoption of APC and Governor Akeredolu as the candidate and party the Coalition would support and vote for in the governorship election.

According to him “members of the Coalition 2020 changed their mind about their quest to stop Akeredolu’s second term bid after meeting and listening to him.

“The outcome is a reflection of the thinking of Ondo State people. There must be complaints but majority of the people have spoken

“This Coalition has adopted the APC as our party that we will support. We will work to ensure APC candidate emerges winner of the October 10 governorship election.”

The state Chairman of the APC, Engr. Ade Adetimehin said it was the first time a Coalition of various groups and political parties would be adopting a single candidate.

Adetimehin who urged losers in the mock election to embrace peace denied that the ruling party bribed the delegates to vote for the APC.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: