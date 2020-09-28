AI, IPOB leading disruptive campaign against Nigeria’s image abroad – CALSER

Kindly Share This Story:

Some ‘discredited’ groups, including Amnesty International and the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), are steering a campaign to dent Nigeria’s image abroad.

This is according to the Centre for Africa Liberation and Socio-Economic Rights (CALSER) in its address to Rt Hon Patricia Scotland QC, Commonwealth Secretary-General and the United Kingdom Parliament.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday in Abuja, Executive Director, Abubakar Gana brought the attention of the Commonwealth and UK to the deliberate attempt by these groups to paint Nigeria negatively in the international community.

CALSER said it will be dangerous to depend on AI, IPOB and other organisations with ill-intents to judge the situation in Nigeria.

According to the group, the UK All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) have also been covertly aiding and abetting non-state actors in the festering conflict towards an overarching aim of destabilizing Nigeria.

CALSER said AI lacks the moral right to condemn the Nigerian government especially as it has ignored the numerous crimes perpetrated by proscribed IPOB and the Islamic Movement in Nigeria.

The centre, therefore, warned Amnesty International and the UK All-Party Parliamentary Group to desist from their despicable campaign against Nigeria.

It added that Nigerians will not tolerate any further attempts at undermining the efforts of the government towards the preservation of peace and stability.

CALSER, however, warned that should there be an escalation of conflict in any part of Nigeria, Amnesty International and the UK All-Party Parliamentary Group should be held responsible.

Kindly Share This Story: