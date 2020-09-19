Aguero could be out of action until November ― Guardiola

Kindly Share This Story:

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero could miss the first two months of the 2020/2021 English Premier League (EPL) season, manager Pep Guardiola said on Friday.

Guardiola said this was because Aguero was yet to train with the club since suffering a knee injury in June.

The Argentine was sidelined for the last 12 matches of Manchester City’s 2019/2020 campaign, including their two UEFA Champions League fixtures in August.

Guardiola said the 32-year-old may not be fit until November. “We knew the injury was difficult,” Guardiola said.

“He still hasn’t had one training session with us and Sergio is not a guy who regains his physical condition quickly.

“He has been out for a long time. So, maybe in one or two months, he will be ready.

