Aggrieved APC chieftains unite ‘to unseat PDP’ in Oyo

Kindly Share This Story:

Ola Ajayi – Ibadan

Several aggrieved members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State who have agreed to bury their differences have vowed to unseat the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the next election.

The chieftains of the party took the decision yesterday in Ibadan during a stakeholders’ meeting held at the Premier Hotel, Ibadan on Thursday.

The meeting was convened to brief stakeholders on the outcome of meetings held with the National Reconciliation Committee on Oyo State set up by the National Caretaker Committee of the party in Abuja on September 10, 2020.

In a communique signed by Alhaji Waheed Olajide and Professor Adeolu Akande, Chairman and Secretary of the Communique Committee respectively, the party resolved to begin fresh registration of members of the party in the state.

The meeting was attended by leaders of APC from all the 33 local government areas of the state.

At the meeting which was presided over by the Chairman of the occasion, Alhaji Abu Gbadamosi, former Chairman of the Oyo State Teaching Service Commission, the report of the meetings in Abuja were given by three of the representatives to the meetings.

This was followed by comments from stakeholders and this communique was adopted at the close of the meeting.

All chieftains of the party including Senator Ayo Adeseun, Senator Olufemi Lanlehin and former Minister of Communication, Alhaji Adebayo Shittu gave an account of the meetings with the National Reconciliation Committee.

According to them, members of the APC in Oyo State were implored to resolve their differences and work for the unity of the party.

“All contentious issues that led to the crisis in the party were examined and addressed. The members were informed that there would soon be fresh registration of all members at a date to be announced.”

“They were informed that the party will soon hold congresses to elect new executives in the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory.”

“The party will thereafter hold convention latest by January 2021. The two groups that attended the meeting with the committee were directed to nominate three members each that will oversee the fresh registration of all members with the executive committee of the party.”

“Another meeting of selected leaders and representatives of stakeholders in the party in Oyo State is scheduled to hold in Ibadan on Sunday, September 20, 2020. It will be hosted by Dr Kayode Fayemi, the Governor of Ekiti State.

The reports by the representatives to the meetings in Abuja were deliberated upon and the consensus is that every party member should support the peace initiative of the National Caretaker Committee.

The meeting accepted all the proposals for peace as contained in the reports of representatives to the meetings in Abuja.

The meeting mandated the representatives to the Abuja meetings to select the three members that will work with others on the fresh registration of members.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: