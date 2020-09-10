AGF office announces 20-year long endowment fund for best female graduates 

Kindly Share This Story:

By Victoria Ojeme

The Accountant-General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris, has announced an academic excellence endowment fund for the best three female graduates in Nigeria for the next 20 years.

Idris said this became necessary to encourage and boost female education across Nigeria.

He said this over the weekend, when the Management of Yusuf Maitama Sule University, Kano paid a courtesy visit to the Treasury House, Abuja.

“Women are pillars in every developed economy,” he said.

The AGF disclosed that the Treasury deals with matters of allocation to States, Local Government and other tiers of Government at the Federal level, States and Local Government, external and domestic loans, releases to MDAs as well as matters of finance around bilateral concerns with countries and service foreign missions hence, it is the driver of key public finance management reform initiatives.

“Many at times, I had instances to make corrections that this is an Office mainly for the Federal Government, it goes beyond limiting us really to activities to do with Federal Government. We equally train public finance officers, we have Federal Treasury Academy, Orozo with a large expanse of land, and facilities for lectures, auditorium, ICT Centres, classroom with recreational facilities, hostel for both female and male”, he stated.

Ahmed further said there could be a positive synergy between OAGF and the University for development in academics just like the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) did to develop its business school, adding that his office will play a role of igniting some sense of development by talking to Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF) for intervention to assist the University.

The AGF stated that he was aware of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN’s) intervention at Bayero University Kano (BUK) and promised to talk to them to visit Yusuf Maitama Sule University, Kano, and impact in a way they deem appropriate for development.

Speaking earlier, the Vice-Chancellor of Yusuf Maitama Sule University, Kano, Prof. Aliyu Musa congratulated the AGF for his enormous work and the efficiency of his office to serve the Federal Republic of Nigeria and also for his contributions towards the growth of the University.

Prof Aliyu Musa said that a lot of work has been carried out in terms of getting development efforts from sister organization such as TETFund towards the growth of the University.

He stated that the AGF has shown dedication and concern towards Kano State and the academic development of the institution through the donation of books and a series of conferences journals as well as community services and prayed that he continues with the good work.

“The purpose of our visit here is to intimate the AGF about the state of the University in terms of the hostel accommodation that we are in dire need of, because75% of our students are females, and no female hostel, which is a concern to the parents and the community in general”, he said.

According to him, this hampers the University’s development because they want women to be trained since the Northern States are working hard to accelerate girl child education. Therefore, there is a need to encourage female education to enable them to contribute to the growth of society.

He further solicited the support of the AGF in his capacity as a Kano State indigene, to be a rallying point for the development of the University.

Vanguard

