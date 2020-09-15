Agbroko vows to boost Agriculture in Ethiope West

Kindly Share This Story:

Ethiope West Local Government Council chairmanship aspirant under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon. Irikefe Matthew Agbroko said he would boost agriculture if elected chairman in the upcoming Local government election.

Agbroko made this known in Jesse town yesterday noting that investing in Agriculture will create jobs for the people of Ethiope west and there is no way he won’t boost agriculture if elected council chairman in Ethiope West.

While describing Ethiope West as a major exporter of agricultural produce , agbroko noted that Agriculture is an Index of Socio-Economic Development .

“The agricultural sector in Ethiope West need to be supported and as someone who is also involved in farming , agriculture will be our priority because I believe it will contribute to boosting our revenue.

“We intend supporting famers with implements and fertilizer at subsidized rates.

Agbroko who also commended the Delta State Governor Sen Ifeanyi Okowa for supporting farmers in Delta State said Okowa led administration has done credibly well in the agricultural sector.

“The truth be told, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa contributions in the agricultural sector has yielded result.

“The farming machines, fertilizers distributed to state farmers must be applauded.

Speaking further, Agbroko said, Jesse, Mosogar and Oghara kingdoms will feel his impact in the agricultural sector if elected as Ethiope West Chairman

