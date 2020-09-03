Afropop singer, Kenzo Dee drops video for Eyes on you

Kindly Share This Story:

Fast rising Nigerian South-Africa based AfroPop musician, Oluwanifemi Ibraheem Sebililahi popularly known as Kenzo Dee has thrilled his fans and good music lovers with visuals to his recently released single titled “Eyes On You”.

Kenzo Dee who is obviously determined to be the next big act in the music industry is leaving no stone unturned in boosting his latest song, Eyes On You’.

The song produced by T‘mixbeatz has its video shot in South Africa by PopohFilms.

The singer disclosed that the new visuals is just a signal , and that he is just getting started and his fans should expect a lot more from him as he continues his ascent in the music scene.

The Ogun State native, started his music career at the age of 16 but due to financial issues and his family background his music couldn’t be heard. His father was a Driver and the mother was a trader which made it difficult for him as the 7th Son of 9 to proceed his education into the higher institution.

He never gave up , as he continues to pursue his dreams by becoming an Afro-pop Music Star and he believes in his potentials that someday the story will change for Good.

Kenzo Dee is one of the biggest Afro/Pop musician from Ogun state, Nigeria. He has performed in most of the biggest events held within and outside the country. His kind of music has a message to pass with great lyrical contents encompassed with artistic stage performance delivery absolutely out of this world.

He is currently not signed to any record label, yet he never stops amazing his fans with his creative and melodic songs.

Eyes on Me now available on all digitals stores worldwide, you can also Follow him on all social media platforms – @Kenzo_Dee .

