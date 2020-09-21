African Consumer Care strengthens presence in Nigeria with Dazzl disinfectant

Kindly Share This Story:

African Consumer Care, (AFCC), a subsidiary of Dabur International has strengthened the Dabur footprint in Nigeria with the introduction of the surface cleaning product, Dazzl, a disinfectant floor cleaner in the market.

Head of Business AFCC/Dabur West Africa, Mr. Venkat R Reddy said during launch in Oke Arin Market, Lagos that Dabur is committed to bringing new innovation evaluating the relevance and local Consumer needs. Dazzl being a Disinfectant floor cleaner will also support the initiatives of the Federal and State Governments as well as the local communities for their current Fight against Covid-19 situation.

He stated that the launch is coming at a time the demand for disinfectant household solutions are surging in Nigeria as COVID-19 health protocols requiring regular washing and disinfecting to curb the spread of the virus.

According to him, “Dazzl can be used on Surfaces like Mosaic, Granite, Marble, Marbonite, Kota and Vitro Ceramic to remove 99.9% Germs, dirt and grimes. What else? It also comes with long lasting floral fragrance that keeps the environment smelling fresh.”

He said that Dazzl is now available in all key Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, Open markets as well in retail outlets across PAN Nigeria in 500ml, 1 Litre pack sizes. For institution/heavy users, it is also available in a large 4.5 Litre pack size.

He stated also that in Nigeria, AFCC is a trusted and reputable manufacturing company that has successfully operated its business in Nigeria in the last 18 years.

Dabur Herbal Toothpaste, Odomos, Sani Fresh, Odonil, Medimax and ORS Olive Oils are some of our brands sold in Nigeria, he noted.

The launch was supported by Open Market Consumer Engagements in Lagos, which included Brand detailing by DJ, Anchor and brand Ambassadors, Live Floor cleaning Demo with Dazzl Disinfectant, Free Sampling, Quiz and Q&A.

AFCC, a subsidiary of Dabur International is the International business division of Dabur India, with an overall turnover of over US$ 1billion and a market capitalization of ~US$ 11Bbillion, Dabur’s International Business Division in Dubai, UAE is the cornerstone of its growth strategy, delivering outstanding growth year on year.

