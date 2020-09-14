African Alliance gets business continuity management cert

Kindly Share This Story:

By Cynthia Alo

African Alliance Insurance Plc, has received the ISO 22401:2012 certificate for Business Continuity Management (BCM).

The certificate which came from the Professional Evaluation and Certification Board (PECB),signifies that the insurance firm has met the requirements for BCM, a globally recognized Business Continuity management standard developed and published by the International Standards Organization (ISO).

In his remarks, the insurance firm’s Executive Director, Finance, Mr. Olabisi Adekola, said, “We promised our stakeholders that we would be with them for life, the achievement of the ISO certificate for Business Continuity Management further validates that promise. It is another testament to our unflinching commitment to providing our customers the best of us come rain or shine.”

Adekola, who is also the firm’s Business Continuity Management Leader noted that at the start of the global pandemic, African Alliance was among those that activated its Business Continuity plans which enabled it to deliver effectively with little disruption.

Also speaking, the firm’s Brand, Media and Communications Manager, Bankole Banjo, said “For 60 years and counting, we have navigated the murkiest of waters and survived it all.

The achievement of the ISO 22301 accreditation, therefore, provides further assurance that African Alliance has a robust program in place to maintain business continuity, even under the most unforeseen and challenging conditions.”

