Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention confirms 1,291,724 cases of Covid-19 in the continent

COVID 19: A'Ibom company to produce specialized syringes for vaccinesThe Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), on Sunday, said the number of coronavirus positive cases has risen to 1,291,724 in the continent.

Africa CDC also said that the death toll from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic climbed to 31,056.

The African Union (AU) Commission’s specialised healthcare agency said the number of COVID-19 recoveries in the continent reached 1,031,453.

Africa’s total COVID-19 cases represent about five per cent of all cases reported globally, it said.

The Africa CDC, on Friday, said that nine African countries, including South Africa, Ethiopia and Libya accounted for about 81 per cent of the new COVID-19 cases reported during the past week. (Xinhua/NAN)

