Adewale Ibiwoye: Traumatic story of a troubled Nigerian

Rachael ibiwoye, the sister in-law of Adewale Ibiwoye has raised the alarm that Adewale’s in-law (Wife’s Uncle) is threatening to kill Adewale.

In an interview Rachael, who gave account of what led to the threats said Adewale’s wife was living with her own uncle who raised her and her sister after the death of their parents.

“His wife comes from a Muslim family. Her uncle forced her sister to marry a married Muslim man who was very abusive. Her sister died after being poisoned by one of the other wives of the man.”

“He was also planning to marry Adewale’s wife off to a wealthy old Muslim man after her studies. So, when they met, his wife told him that her family must not know about their relationship because Adewale is a Christian and also poor, they eventually escape from Nigeria for the safety of their lives and start a new life in Canada.”

“But in March 2020, some hoodlums stormed our house at No 21 Oladehinde Street, Matogun, Ogun State, with guns and machete screaming where is Adewale and as soon as they set their eyes on my husband (Adewale’s Uncle) they attacked him and which resulted to his death.”

“I was in tears and trauma during the pandemic and after the lockdown; I decided it’s high time I report.”

Speaking further, she said her late husband was afraid of reporting the matter to the police because he was scared of being harmed.

Concluding, Rachael appealed to Adewale and family to stay where they are as their safety back home isn’t guaranteed.

Vanguard

