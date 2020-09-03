Adesuwa Onyenokwe launches digital platform

After over three decades of making a name for herself in the media and communications industry, veteran broadcaster and event compere, Adesuwa Onyenokwe, has unveiled her digital platform, adesuwaoyenokwe.com.

The platform will generate news and media solutions for digital, print and broadcast outlets, enable the organization of webinars and virtual events that will dissect and provide insights on trends and issues in media and communication.

Other services that Onyenokwe intends to provide include masterclasses and group coaching for business executives and professionals and one-on-one coaching and mentorship programs.

This latest service from the stable of this graceful and elegant doyen of broadcasting aims to bridge the gap and provide the right mix of the old world learnings and new-age solutions to communication and public engagements. She describes this new digital platform as an unconventional, thrilling and exciting avenue to “help brands and individuals achieve their communication goals so that they can see the benefits that effective communications bring”.

The new offering from Onyenokwe is unlike what we have experienced in the past and brings a fresh perspective. The consumer-media interface is at a tipping point even as the wider Nigerian public continues to consume news and content through newer platforms. Clearly, the need for brands and media practitioners to not only get real time solutions and advice from a trusted and tested hand but also follow a transformation roadmap is but inevitable and this is what adesuwaonyenokwe.com is bringing to the table.