Adesina sworn in as AFDB president

Kindly Share This Story:

Akinwumi Ayodeji Adesina was on Tuesday sworn in for a second term in office as the president of the African Development Bank (AfDB).

The swearing-in ceremony took place at the AfDB headquarters in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire, in an event that was broadcast virtually.

Adesina is the first president to be elected by 100 per cent of votes by regional and non-regional members of the bank.

The oath of office was administered by Kenneth Ofori-Attah, Ghana’s finance minister and chair of the AfDB board of governors.

Commenting on his victory, Adesina had said: “I am deeply grateful for the collective trust, strong confidence and support of our shareholders for electing me for a second term as President. It is yet another call for selfless service to Africa and the African Development Bank, to which I will passionately devote myself”.

“The future beckons us for a more developed Africa and a much stronger and resilient African Development Bank Group. We will build on the strong foundations of success in the past five years, while further strengthening the institution, for greater effectiveness and impacts”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: