Adesina, Bande, Mbisiogu, Dabiri-Erewa, others for Kaleidoscope award

President of the African Development Bank (AfDB) Dr Akinwumi Adesina, Ambassador Tijjani Mohammad-Bande, President, 74th General Assembly of the United Nations, and Chairman of Blue Diamond Logistics, Mr. Festus Mbisiogu, have been nominated for 2020 Kaleidoscope Global Awards.

Adesina earned the Kaleidoscope African Outstanding Man of the Year Award while Amb Mohammed-Bande will get the Kaleidoscope Infrastructural Man of the Year Award.

Mbisiogu would be given the Entrepreneur of the Year Award in recognition of his investments and contributions to economic growth in Nigeria.

The event is scheduled to take place on September 19,2020, at the Nigerian House, New York, United States of America.

Other award winners are Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Diaspora Commission (Kaleidoscope Personality of the Year Award), Ganiyu Dada, President, Kofa International (Kaleidoscope Industrialist of the Year Award), Hon Gabe Okoye, former Chairman, Gwinnett County, Atlanta Ga, USA (Kaleidoscope Leadership Award), Hon Benaoyagha BM Okoyen, Consul General, Nigeria, New York, USA (Kaleidoscope Excellence Award), Hon Ben Obiofuma of Ben & Tina Obiofuma Foundation Worldwide (Kaleidoscope Humanitarian Man of the Year Award), and Amb. Samson Itegboje, Deputy Permanent Rep, Permanent Mission of Nigeria UN, New York, USA (Kaleidoscope Leadership Award).

On this year’s award winners, she said: ‘This year’s recipients of the 2020 15th Annual Kaleidoscope Global Award are captains of industry, top government functionaries, governors and ministers, director-generals and executive secretaries of key departments of government, who have distinguished themselves in their areas of endeavours.’

Justifying their nomination, she said: “We hold our heads high because of their contributions and achievements, which have given us hope for the future. They have indeed done us proud and have demonstrated excellence in both public service and leadership.”

Middleton said the Kaleidoscope Business Group prides itself as collectively sharing “deep commitment and goodwill to the pursuit of a brighter Nigeria.”