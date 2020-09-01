Adebola Williams to address Guterres, Kagame, Uhuru, others at Gen unlimited leaders’ high level meeting

Kindly Share This Story:

Adebola Williams, CEO of RED | For Africa and founder of The Future Awards Africa, will be addressing world leaders including President Paul Kagame (Rwanda), President Uhuru Kenyatta (Kenya), Antonio Guterres (UN Secretary General), and others at the Generation Unlimited Leaders’ meeting on Tuesday, September 1, 2020.

The event titled “Generation Unlimited: Connecting Half the World to Opportunities”, is set to spark a movement from world leaders and young people, to increase access to quality modern education as a strategy to fight global poverty. Mr. Williams will be discussing the necessary actions required to scale up digital connectivity, digital learning and skills, entrepreneurship, and the engagement of youth as change makers during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.

Adebola Williams who was announced a Global Champion for the Generation Unlimited earlier this year commented, “To create a world in which young people are empowered to live out their full potential, we must begin to prepare them to use their energy, creativity and talent to transform the economic and political landscape of the continent, and one of the best ways to achieve this is by enhancing access to quality education.”

READ ALSO:

“Over the years, through various initiatives of The Future Project and RED| For Africa, we have achieved considerable success in connecting youths to global opportunities and engaging them in political movements. And even now, I’m honoured to be a part of this timely conversation with Generation Unlimited, and excited to see the dividends these actions will yield in the coming years.”

Generation Unlimited works with the aim to connect every child and youth to the internet, scaling-up modernized education, entrepreneurship and remote work for 3.5 billion children and youth below the age of 25 by 2030.

The Generation Unlimited meeting will provide a platform to discuss and mobilize the necessary political, technical and financial support for the achievement of its goal, and lay the groundwork for discussion of these issues and a movement from the G7 in 2021.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: