Ade Laoye, Kehinde Bankole, others to star in ‘Finding Hubby’ screen adaptation

Kindly Share This Story:

The producers of the screen adaptation of Tunde Leye’s 2012’s fan-favorite “Finding Hubby” have unveiled the star actors in the movie which is set to hit cinema’s in November.

According to a video tweet on its handle @FindingHubby, major stars unveiled were: Ade Laoye, Kehinde Bankole, Munachi Abii and Omowunmi Dada.

Accoding to the tweet, the unveiling is to lay to rest the suspense as to who would play the role of Oyin Clegg and her friends Toke and Gloria in the 2012 viral blog series now being adapted on screen.

The video shows Ade Laoye as the queen of the pack who plays Oyin Clegg, while Kehinde Bankole and Munachi Abii play her friends Toke and Gloria.

“The stunning Omowunmi Dada plays Oyin Clegg’s arch-rival “Moroti Hassan” in the movie that has gotten fans of the blog series excited since its release was announced.

According to the tweet, the rest of the stellar cast will be revealed over the next few days on the social media handles of the Finding Hubby team.

Speaking on the movie’s cast, Executive Producer of the movie Zainab Baruwa-Abiola said; “We took special care to cast actors who embody the characters and personalities of the ladies featured in the story.

“With this cast, we believe movie-goers and fans will connect with the story even more”.

Reiterating her thoughts, the producer and director, Femi Ogunsanwo added: “Ade Laoye is Oyin Clegg in flesh and she totally embodied the character every day we were on set.

“I am sure the fans of the series will agree with us when they watch the film that Ade is the Oyin Clegg they signed up for.”.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the screen adaptation is et to debut in November in Cinemas and would be distributed by Genesis Distribution.

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: