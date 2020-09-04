ADC chair,  Nwosu emerges IPAC’s acting President

Kindly Share This Story:

…Vows to reconcile aggrieved parties

…AS Peter Ameh’s tenure ends

By Chris Ochayi

National Chairman of African Democratic Congress, Chief Ralph Okey Nwosu, Friday, emerged the Acting President of Inter-Party Advisory Council, IPAC, with a vow to reconcile all the aggrieved parties in the Council.

Nwosu who spoke at the inauguration of the Central Management Committee of IPAC at its headquarters in Abuja on Friday, said he was determined to settle squabbles within the political parties before the next general election of the Council slated for next four months.

Nwosu lamented that the country’s democracy is presently going through some form revaluation to rediscover its original objective and goal.

He said that the current do or die politics in the country must be changed if anything good and enduring is to come out our democracy.

According to him, “The country’s democracy is undergoing revaluation and efforts should be to get it back to the original intent so that the country can make real progress,” he said.

He said that the key role of the council is help build harmony among political parties and to always try to moderate political temperature.

He assured that the new management team will work hard to restore peace harmonious relationship between parties and the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

Earlier in his hand over speech, the immediate past President of IPAC and now Secretary General of the Coalition of United Political Parties, CUPP, Peter Ameh charged the Nwosu-led management committee to conduct a free, fair and credible election for the council at the National and State levels and be responsible for the day to day running of the Council affairs within four months of their engagement.

Ameh whose tenure in office ended yesterday, September 4, thanked its members for standing by the Council to protect and defend the Country’s democratic process.

The names of members of the IPAC Central Management Committee include , Ralph Okey Nwosu – Chairman (Acting President) Alhaji A. A. Salam Deputy Chairman (Acting Vice President) , Adekunle Rufai Omoaje – Secretary (Acting Secretary General) and Chuks Achusi – Treasurer (Acting National Treasurer).

The Central Management Committee was charged to within the time prescribed, to ensure the four month period as stated shall commence on Saturday, September 5, 2020 and lapse on Tuesday, February 5, 2021.

“These dates remain sacrosanct and shall not be extended by the Committee howsoever.

“Ensure the sustenance of fundamental values, ethical principles and strategic direction in which the Council operates as enshrined in the Code.

“Ensure compliance with all relevant legal and regulatory requirements as well as the Code and seek guidance around any uncertainties.

“Ensure the execution of all actions necessary for the smooth conduct of the 2020 National Executive Council Elections.

“Be signatories to the Council’s bank accounts for the 4 (four) month period only and shall cease to be signatories thereto at the expiration of the 4 (four) months.

“Submit a comprehensive audited financial report of all transactions within the period under review to the newly elected National Executive Council.

“Nothing in the aforementioned rules of engagement shall prevent the appointed Officers from contesting the scheduled National Executive Council elections.”

