AdamStart to support young Nigerian, African entrepreneurs with $5m

By Udeme Akpan

Investments in Nigeria and other African nations might be boosted as a global non-profit programme, AdamStart, has concluded plans to support sustainable youth-led businesses with $5 million.

The organisation founded by social entrepreneur and Queen’s Young Leader, Adam Bradford, disclosed that today, September 16, 2020, is its founder’s 28th birthday.

The initiative which was started 10 years ago in London, United Kingdom, has already impacted positively on several youth impact programmes in Africa, especially during the Coronavirus pandemic.

In a message obtained by Vanguard, it stated: “The new fund to be financed by private investors will be chaired by a high profile board of innovators, business people, and public figures, who have an interest in developing youths in Africa and globally.

“It will also go a long way towards supporting AdamStart’s existing programmes, which support youths voice and young peoples’ development across the globe.”

Continuing, it stated: “The programme recently named Ritika Singhal, 15, from India, as its Teen COVINATOR winner. Singhal runs an education programme to increase education of young people during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Her initiative has been supported following the highly successful cohort of COVID innovation prize-winners, which include, Juliet Namujju and Patrick Sseremba from Uganda. The programme is well known for supporting start-up young entrepreneurs whose ideas make a difference.

“Adam Bradford, its founder is one of the Queen’s Young Leaders and a former advisor to the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust. He is also a One Young World ambassador and a fellow of the Royal Commonwealth Society and Royal Society of Arts.

“Today, on the announcement of the programme’s next steps, he set out his greater vision: ‘We will partner with some of the most progressive change-makers across the world, majorly in Africa, to bring about sustainable solutions to problems exacerbated by the Coronavirus pandemic.”

It added: “We have always been here for a change and that is what we will diligently pursue in our latest quest to empower young minds across the world. Those interested in finding out more about the programme can visit www.adamstart.com.”

Vanguard

